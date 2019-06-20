White Sox's James McCann: Homers Wednesday

McCann went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Cubs.

McCann took Jon Lester deep in the fourth inning to record his seventh homer of the season. Prior to a home run Saturday against the Yankees, McCann had gone 27 games without a long ball, but now has three in his last four contests. Though prospect Zack Collins was called up Tuesday, McCann is likely to keep the majority of the work behind the dish in the short-term due to Collins' deficiencies defensively. McCann is now hitting .330/.385/.52 across 195 plate appearances for the season.

