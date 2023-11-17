Shuster was traded from Atlanta to the White Sox on Thursday along with Michael Soroka (forearm), Braden Shewmake, Nicky Lopez and Riley Gowens in exchange for Aaron Bummer.

Atlanta cleared out spots on its 40-man roster with the move, though the exchange could also benefit Shuster. He made his big-league debut in 2023 as a spot starter and struggled to a 5.81 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with a 30:26 K:BB across 52.2 innings. Despite a track record of success in the minors, Shuster likely would have been a longshot to break camp in the majors with Atlanta as a result of his struggles, but he should have a more substantial opportunity to make a big-league impact with his new club.