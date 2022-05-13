Kelly (0-1) allowed five earned runs on one hit and four walks while striking out one across 0.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Yankees.
Kelly entered the game in the eighth inning with the score tied at seven. He retired the first two batters he faced but proceeded to walk the next three hitters, leading to his disastrous outing. Kelly has made two appearances since returning from a biceps injury, and he figures to maintain a high-leverage role in the White Sox bullpen despite this poor outing.
