Urena did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits over six innings against the Nationals. He struck out four.

While he wasn't able to pick up the win Tuesday, it was an impressive performance from Urena, who held the Nationals scoreless through his first five innings. In three starts (16.1 innings) with Chicago, Urena's surrendered eight runs on 15 hits while tallying 15 strikeouts. Overall, the veteran right-hander is 0-6 with a 7.27 ERA across 34.2 innings between the White Sox and Rockies this season. Urena is currently scheduled for a home matchup with the Diamondbacks in his next outing.