Urena (0-7) took the loss Tuesday, allowing seven runs (four earned) on four hits and three walks over four innings against the Diamondbacks. He struck out two.

Urena struggled to get through the Diamondbacks order Tuesday, allowing three runs across his first three innings of work before leaving the bases loaded in the fifth with no outs. Through nine starts, Urena has taken seven losses, and he's surrendered four or more earned runs in two of his last three appearances. Urena is lined up to make one more start this week, closing out the 2023 regular season for the White Sox at home against the Padres on Sunday.