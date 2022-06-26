Graveman earned the save in Sunday's win over Baltimore, striking out two and allowing two unearned runs on a hit and a walk in the ninth inning.

Jose Abreu made errors on consecutive plays to begin the ninth inning for Graveman. The 31-year-old then allowed a four-pitch walk and an RBI single as Baltimore made it a 4-2 game with no outs and the bases loaded. With things looking grave, he managed to strike out two of the final three batters he faced and get another out with a sacrifice fly. It was his first save since May 10. Since Liam Hendriks (forearm) went on the injured list on June 14, the White Sox have only had one other save opportunity and Joe Kelly closed that ballgame.