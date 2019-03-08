Garcia went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI, a walk and a run scored Thursday against Milwaukee.

Garcia plated the game's first run in the second inning on a single to center field and laced a double to center in the sixth to drive in another. His hot start at the dish continues, as he's now hitting .350 with four RBI and two runs scored in 20 at-bats.

