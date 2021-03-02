Garcia went 1-for-1 with a walk and stole a base in Monday's spring game against the Angels.

Garcia started at second base while Nick Madrigal finishes up his recovery from offseason shoulder surgery. Danny Mendick started Sunday's Cactus League opener at second with Garcia stepping in Monday in what was his spring debut. An everyday player in 2019, when he had a career-high 618 plate appearances, Garcia injured his thumb in 2020 and was limited to 16 games but recovered in time for the postseason. With Madrigal expected to be back in time to prepare for the regular season, Garcia should fill a utility role for the White Sox in 2021.