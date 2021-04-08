Garcia isn't starting Thursday against the Royals due to leg tightness, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
The 30-year-old will be out of the lineup for a second consecutive game, and manager Tony La Russa revealed that Garcia's absence has been due to a leg issue. Danny Mendick is starting at shortstop and batting ninth, but Garcia will be available off the bench if needed.
