Hendriks (illness) will have a checkup in Chicago next week, with the hope he can be cleared to begin a rehab assignment soon, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

We're just a week removed from Hendriks announcing that he's cancer-free following a final round of chemotherapy for non-Hodgkins lymphoma. The White Sox have not placed Hendriks on the 60-day IL, leaving open the possibility that he could make his season debut before the end of May. He will certainly need ample rehab time before rejoining the big-league bullpen.