White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Activated ahead of start
Giolito (hamstring) was activated ahead of his scheduled start Thursday against the Red Sox.
As expected, Giolito has been cleared to rejoin the starting rotation ahead of Thursday's series opener after spending two weeks on the injured list with a left hamstring strain. Prior to landing on the shelf, the right-hander notched a 5.30 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 23:10 K:BB across four starts (18.2 innings).
