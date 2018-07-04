Giolito gave up seven earned runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out three over five innings Tuesday against the Reds. He did not factor in the decision.

Things are not getting any better for Giolito. His ERA was 6.91 on May 13 and his ERA is now 6.93 on July 3. It would not be surprising if he were sent to Triple-A in the near future to try to regain some confidence.