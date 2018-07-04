White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Tagged for seven runs
Giolito gave up seven earned runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out three over five innings Tuesday against the Reds. He did not factor in the decision.
Things are not getting any better for Giolito. His ERA was 6.91 on May 13 and his ERA is now 6.93 on July 3. It would not be surprising if he were sent to Triple-A in the near future to try to regain some confidence.
More News
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Struggles with control Thursday•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Logs win in nightcap•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Set to start second game Friday•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Thursday's start postponed•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Struggles again Saturday•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Issues four walks in seventh loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Rankings: Benintendi up, not Bryant
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...