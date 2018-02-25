Basabe (knee) is starting in left field and batting ninth during Sunday's spring training game against the Reds.

Basabe underwent knee surgery at the end of the 2017 season but has made a full recovery and is set to make his spring training debut Sunday. The 21-year-old could theoretically play his way onto the big-league roster with a monster spring performance, but he's a much likelier bet to open the year in the lower levels of the minors once again. He's certainly a player to keep an eye on in dynasty formats.