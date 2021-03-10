Basabe was diagnosed with a left wrist muscle sprain Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Basabe exited Tuesday's spring game against the Brewers after suffering an injury while diving for a line drive. A timetable for his return isn't yet known, but he'll likely require less time to recover than he would have if he would have been diagnosed with a break. The 24-year-old will likely begin the 2021 campaign in the minors.

