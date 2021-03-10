Basabe left Tuesday's spring game against the Brewers with an apparent left wrist injury, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 24-year-old suffered the injury while diving for a line drive and landing awkwardly. Basabe made his big-league debut for the Giants last season and went 2-for-14 with five runs and two stolen bases, though he's a longshot to crack the Opening Day roster.