Basabe (wrist) is expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Basabe was diagnosed with a left wrist muscle sprain after leaving Tuesday's spring game against the Brewers, and he'll have a lengthy recovery process before he's cleared to return. Once he's healthy, the 24-year-old will likely head to the minors.
