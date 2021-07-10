Basabe (wrist) has gone 4-for-10 with a double and two walks through the first five games of his rehab assignment with the Giants' Arizona Complex League affiliate, which he began July 2.

Basabe was assigned to the Giants' minor-league camp in mid-March after he sustained a significant wrist sprain that ended his long-shot bid for a reserve outfield spot on San Francisco's Opening Day roster. The 24-year-old is eventually expected to settle at Triple-A Sacramento once he gets a clean bill of health, but the Giants will first let him build up in the lower levels of the minors as he looks to make up for the lost time.