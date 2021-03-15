The Giants assigned Basabe (wrist) to their minor-league camp Monday.
Basabe was ruled out for 6-to-8 weeks after suffering a significant left wrist sprain in a March 9 Cactus League game against the Brewers, so the Giants' decision to include him in this round of roster cuts hardly comes as a surprise. He'll look to get back to full health in advance of the Triple-A season, which begins in May.
More News
-
Giants' Luis Alexander Basabe: Slated to miss extended time•
-
Giants' Luis Alexander Basabe: Diagnosed with sprain•
-
Giants' Luis Alexander Basabe: Exits with wrist issue•
-
Giants' Luis Alexander Basabe: Healthy for spring training•
-
Giants' Luis Alexander Basabe: Clears waivers•
-
Giants' Luis Alexander Basabe: DFA'd by Giants•