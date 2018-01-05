White Sox's Luis Avilan: Shipped to White Sox
Avilan was traded to the White Sox on Thursday as part of a three-team deal.
The White Sox also acquired Joakim Soria from the Royals while sending minor-league infielder Jake Peter to the Dodgers. Avilan primarily operated in a seventh- and eighth-inning role for the Dodgers last season, posting a 2.93 ERA and 52:22 K:BB over 46 innings of work. As one of the more seasoned bullpen arms for the White Sox, Avilan could provide a modest amount of holds for the rebuilding club and he sets up to be a prime candidate to be flipped at the trade deadline.
