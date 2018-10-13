White Sox's Luis Robert: Dealing with hamstring issue
Robert suffered a hamstring injury Friday and should be considered day-to-day moving forward, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Robert was forced to exit Friday's Arizona Fall League contest after picking up the injury running to first base. Fortunately, he appears to have avoided any sort of major injury. Look for him to return to action in the near future.
More News
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Exits game with apparent injury•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Headed to AFL•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Returns from disabled list•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Nearing return to High-A•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Begins rehab assignment•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Close to seeing action•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...