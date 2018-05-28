Robert (thumb) is playing center field and leading off in an extended spring training game Monday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Robert has been sidelined since the beginning of March with a thumb injury. He'll continue to get up to speed in extended spring training games until he's cleared to join High-A Winston Salem sometime in June. Robert is expected to play in the Arizona Fall League to make up for the time he missed in spring.