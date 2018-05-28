White Sox's Luis Robert: Playing games at extended spring training
Robert (thumb) is playing center field and leading off in an extended spring training game Monday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Robert has been sidelined since the beginning of March with a thumb injury. He'll continue to get up to speed in extended spring training games until he's cleared to join High-A Winston Salem sometime in June. Robert is expected to play in the Arizona Fall League to make up for the time he missed in spring.
More News
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Expected to return in early June•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Getting reps in extended spring training•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Not quite ready for hitting drills•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Will see doctors next week•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Set to open at High-A•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Out six weeks•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start