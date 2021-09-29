Robert went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a solo homer in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Reds.

Robert got off to a hot start after taking Riley O'Brien deep center field to get the White Sox on the board in the first. The 24-year-old followed that up with a two-run shot in the eighth to push their lead to 7-1. Robert now has four home runs over his last five games and has been scorching hot at the plate since his long-awaited return to the majors after an early-season hip injury. Since being activated off the injured list Aug. 9, Robert is slashing .367/.403/.645 with 11 homers, 33 RBI, 29 runs scored, a stolen base and 5:28 BB:K over 39 games. He has been absolutely raking at the plate and will look to carry it over into the postseason when it gets underway next week.