White Sox's Matt Davidson: Powers up against Cubs
Davidson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a game-winning sacrifice fly in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Cubs.
Davidson homered twice in the series and drove in five runs, giving him the team lead with 24 RBI through 34 games. And he's doing that while maintaining a serviceable batting line (.261/.383/.591). His overall approach at the plate has been better in 2018, something easily spotted in fewer strikeouts (30.5 K%) and more walks (16.1 BB%). Additionally, Davidson has been swinging at fewer pitches outside the zone, dropping that figure from 33.4 percent in 2017 to 23.3 percent this season.
More News
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Hits 10th home run•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Enters game at third base•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Stationed on bench in NL park•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Blasts Royals again•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Hits two homers against Royals•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...