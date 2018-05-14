Davidson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a game-winning sacrifice fly in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Cubs.

Davidson homered twice in the series and drove in five runs, giving him the team lead with 24 RBI through 34 games. And he's doing that while maintaining a serviceable batting line (.261/.383/.591). His overall approach at the plate has been better in 2018, something easily spotted in fewer strikeouts (30.5 K%) and more walks (16.1 BB%). Additionally, Davidson has been swinging at fewer pitches outside the zone, dropping that figure from 33.4 percent in 2017 to 23.3 percent this season.