White Sox's Matt Davidson: Stationed on bench in NL park
Davidson is not in the lineup against the Cardinals on Wednesday.
Davidson will occupy a spot on the pine following six straight starts, going 9-for-22 (.409 average) with four home runs and six RBI during that span. The DH should return to the lineup for Thursday's series opener against the Twins.
More News
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Blasts Royals again•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Hits two homers against Royals•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: On bench Friday•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Delivers game-winning homer•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Exhibits new plate approach•
-
Waivers: Hold Soroka, add Ross
Heath Cummings looks at Mike Soroka's stashability and asks why Delino DeShields is still...
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...