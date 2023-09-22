Kopech was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday with right knee inflammation.
Kopech had surgery Friday to remove a cyst from the knee and is expected to require 6-to-8 weeks to recover. It ends a disappointing 2023 campaign which saw Kopech post a 5.43 ERA while leading the American League with 91 walks. He finished the season in the White Sox' bullpen, although the team's plans for his future role aren't clear.
