The White Sox transferred Jones (forearm) to the 60-day injured list Monday.

Jones was placed on the 10-day injured list April 28 after being diagnosed with right elbow inflammation, but Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times relays that the 33-year-old's injury has since been reclassified as a flexor pronator strain of his forearm. The more significant injury will be accompanied by a longer recovery timeline, as Jones' move to the 60-day IL will leave him unavailable through at least late June. Outfielder Charlie Tilson will assume Jones' spot on the 40-man roster.

