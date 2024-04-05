White Sox general manager Chris Getz revealed Thursday that Nastrini has been battling an illness lately at Triple-A Charlotte, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Nastrini made his first start of the season for Charlotte on Wednesday and was bludgeoned for four runs on seven hits and two walks over just three innings, with Getz noting that the right-hander's stuff wasn't as sharp, likely as a result of the illness. While Nastrini remains a candidate to start Monday in Cleveland, it's looking like the plan might be to keep him at Charlotte for a while, per James Fegan of SoxMachine.com. The Sox could be leaning toward filling the fifth slot in their rotation with bullpen games until Mike Clevinger is ready, which is expected to be around May 1.