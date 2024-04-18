Nastrini is scheduled to start Sunday's game in Philadelphia.

The rookie right-hander will receive another turn through the White Sox rotation after he acquitted himself well in his MLB debut Monday, striking out five and allowing two earned runs on three hits and two walks over five innings in a no-decision against the Royals. Though Nastrini was able to pound the zone effectively Monday, fantasy managers may want to tread cautiously with him, given the control issues he's displayed for much of his minor-league career. Between stops as the Triple-A and Double-A levels within the White Sox and Dodgers organizations in 2023, Nastrini posted a 10.8 percent walk rate over 114.2 innings.