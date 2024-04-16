Nastrini (0-1) took the loss Monday against the Royals, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out five.

Nastrini held his own against the division-rival Royals on Monday, flashing a fastball that averaged 93.6 mph and topped out at 95.2 mph. The 24-year-old rookie generated 11 whiffs en route to his five strikeouts. If Nastrini sticks in the White Sox rotation, his next scheduled start would be against the Twins on the road.