Delmonico went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Angels.

Delmonico put the finishing touch on the game when he blasted a two-run home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to walk off with the win. It was his ninth homer in 41 games. The 25-year-old Delmonico was known as a utility infielder in the minors, but has helped stabilize a rotating cast of left fielders since the White Sox traded Melky Cabrera. The White Sox have added several outfield prospects during this past year of rebuilding, but none will be ready for a full-time job to start 2018. As such, Delmonico will be given an opportunity to earn a starting job next spring.