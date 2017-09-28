White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Walks off with win
Delmonico went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Angels.
Delmonico put the finishing touch on the game when he blasted a two-run home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to walk off with the win. It was his ninth homer in 41 games. The 25-year-old Delmonico was known as a utility infielder in the minors, but has helped stabilize a rotating cast of left fielders since the White Sox traded Melky Cabrera. The White Sox have added several outfield prospects during this past year of rebuilding, but none will be ready for a full-time job to start 2018. As such, Delmonico will be given an opportunity to earn a starting job next spring.
More News
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Limps toward finish•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Still dealing with wrist pain•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Day off Thursday•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Swats eighth homer Saturday•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Back in action Friday•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...