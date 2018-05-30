White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Hit hard en route to allowing seven
Lopez (1-4) took the loss Wednesday, allowing seven runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out two over 2.2 innings against the Indians.
It was an ugly outing for Lopez, who also hit a batter and threw a wild pitch. Of the eight hits he surrendered, only one was an extra-base hit but he was still unable to limit the damage at all. It's been all or nothing of late for the 24-year-old, as he's allowed at least six runs while failing to make it through three innings twice in his last four starts, but has gone at least seven with two or fewer runs allowed in the other two. Lopez will carry a 3.80 ERA into his next tilt Wednesday against the Twins.
More News
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Delivers quality start Friday•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Bounces back•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Allows six runs Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Comes away empty-handed Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Gets another no-decision against Twins•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Picks up no-decision against Royals•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart