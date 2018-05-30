Lopez (1-4) took the loss Wednesday, allowing seven runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out two over 2.2 innings against the Indians.

It was an ugly outing for Lopez, who also hit a batter and threw a wild pitch. Of the eight hits he surrendered, only one was an extra-base hit but he was still unable to limit the damage at all. It's been all or nothing of late for the 24-year-old, as he's allowed at least six runs while failing to make it through three innings twice in his last four starts, but has gone at least seven with two or fewer runs allowed in the other two. Lopez will carry a 3.80 ERA into his next tilt Wednesday against the Twins.