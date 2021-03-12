Lopez believes he may have been tipping his pitches during his appearance Thursday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Lopez was hit hard throughout his appearance, surrendering four extra-base hits in his three innings of work. He allowed a total of five earned runs, three of which came on back-to-back homers in the third frame. Lopez is competing for the final rotation spot with Carlos Rodon and pitched a perfect two innings in his previous outing.
