Lopez will begin the season on the minor-league injured list after undergoing surgery Sunday to correct a vision issue, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Lopez is expected to be ready to go within two or three weeks. He'll serve as rotation depth for the White Sox this season, but his struggles in recent seasons mean the team would likely prefer to not have to look his way.
