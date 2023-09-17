Banks walked two batters and struck out one in two-thirds of an inning Saturday to record his first career save in a 7-6 win over the Twins.

The White Sox held a 7-1 lead heading into the eighth inning, but after Gregory Santos and Lane Ramsey made a mess of things, Banks took over and escaped with the win barely intact despite walking in a run, which got charged to Ramsey. Banks hasn't had a run added to his own ledger in seven straight appearances, posting a 0.75 WHIP and 9:4 K:BB through 10.2 innings over that stretch, but the southpaw is unlikely to be a regular part of the high-leverage mix down the stretch -- he has more losses (three) than saves and holds combined (one of each) this season.