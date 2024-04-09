Banks (0-1) was saddled with his first loss, allowing one run on two hits over 2.1 innings during Monday's 4-0 defeat to the Guardians. He struck out five.

Banks served as the opener and showed very well as he threw 43 pitches and worked into the third inning while recording all five outs by way of the strikeout. Banks' previous two outings only lasted one inning each and totaled 40 pitches, but the White Sox allowed him to top that combined total during Monday's loss. The pitch count was not entirely unfamiliar territory for Banks, who worked as many as four innings last season, topping 50 pitches in seven outings.