Banks struck out the only batter he faced to record the final out of Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Cardinals and collect his first save of the season.

The 32-year-old southpaw faced Ivan Herrera with the bases loaded and two outs after a rain delay that lasted over three hours interrupted the 10th inning, and Banks got the job done on four pitches. John Brebbia had originally gotten the call in the save situation before the delay, while Michael Kopech pitched the ninth, so Banks' usage was more due to the unusual circumstances than his prominence in the White Sox bullpen. On the season, Banks has a 5.65 ERA and 1.88 WHIP through 14.1 innings, but his 18:4 K:BB does suggest he's been unlucky so far.