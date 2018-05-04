Thompson is out of the lineup versus Minnesota on Friday.

Daniel Palka will get the nod in right field while Thompson heads to the bench after going 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two strikeouts during Thursday's series opener. Over the course of 15 games in 2018, Thompson is slashing .140/.178/.372 with three home runs, three RBI and one stolen base.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories