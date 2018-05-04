White Sox's Trayce Thompson: Not in Friday's lineup
Thompson is out of the lineup versus Minnesota on Friday.
Daniel Palka will get the nod in right field while Thompson heads to the bench after going 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two strikeouts during Thursday's series opener. Over the course of 15 games in 2018, Thompson is slashing .140/.178/.372 with three home runs, three RBI and one stolen base.
