Moncada went 2-for-5 with a homer, a walk and two RBI in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Astros.

Moncada was twice the hero in this one. His second long ball of the season erased a one-run deficit with one out in the ninth inning, setting the second baseman up for his walkoff single two innings later. He's slashing just .213/.377/.377, so this performance will likely be the highlight of Moncada's season.