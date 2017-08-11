White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Hits game-tying homer and walkoff winner
Moncada went 2-for-5 with a homer, a walk and two RBI in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Astros.
Moncada was twice the hero in this one. His second long ball of the season erased a one-run deficit with one out in the ninth inning, setting the second baseman up for his walkoff single two innings later. He's slashing just .213/.377/.377, so this performance will likely be the highlight of Moncada's season.
More News
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Having issues with offspeed stuff•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Active in return to Boston•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Back in action Thursday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Remains out Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Could return Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Held out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...