Yankees' Aaron Judge: Awaiting MRI results
Judge (wrist) is awaiting the results of Thursday's MRI, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
The Yankees administered an X-ray at the stadium, but manager Aaron Boone told reporters that the results were unclear, which is why he was sent to a nearby hospital for further testing. With that, Judge and the Yankees are in a holding pattern until the results of the MRI and CT scan are made available.
