Yankees' Aaron Judge: Day off Thursday

Judge is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Judge started the last six games, so it's no surprise to see him receive a breather while the Yankees ease him back from the injured list. The 27-year-old went 9-for-22 with two homers, a double and six walks in that stretch. Mike Tauchman enters the lineup in right field in his absence.