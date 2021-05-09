Judge is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Per Marly Rivera of ESPN.com, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he's holding Judge out of the lineup Sunday in a "proactive" measure with New York set to embark of a heavy schedule following Monday's off day. Judge will effectively get two days in a row off, which the Yankees are hoping allows the struggling outfielder to clear his head and get right at the plate. Over his last six starts, Judge has gone 2-for-24 with 14 strikeouts.