Yankees' Aaron Judge: Goes yard in win over BoSox

Judge went 2-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 11-6 win over the Red Sox.

It was his 27th homer of the season, but his first in 11 games since returning to the lineup following a six-week absence due to a wrist injury. The Yankees will need Judge's power if they hope to make any kind of deep postseason run, so Friday's blast was reassuring to say the least. He'll get a couple more games to prove he's 100 percent before the team hosts the A's in the Wild Card game Wednesday.