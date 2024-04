Judge went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer, a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's loss to Cleveland.

Judge is still looking to find his groove in 2024 but he's collected an extra-base hit in each of his last three games. His three-run shot in the third inning off Guardians starter Logan Allen was his third homer of the year and first since April 6. Judge is slashing .207/.373/.448 with eight extra-base hits and a 16:15 BB:K through 16 games.