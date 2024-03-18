Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Judge (abdomen) "should be good to go" for Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates following Tuesday's team off day, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Boone had previously projected Judge to rejoin the spring lineup this past Saturday, only for the Yankees to push back the slugger's return. With that in mind, Judge's status will still warrant monitoring Wednesday to ensure he is in fact playing against Pittsburgh. Judge has been slowed by the abdominal issue for nearly a week, but on a positive note, he was able to take part in some hitting work after an MRI returned negative. He took on-field batting practice Friday and Saturday, then hit off a tee and pitching machine Sunday. Judge didn't resume taking BP on Monday as expected, though he was spotted taking part in outfield drills. Boone's comments would seem to suggest that Judge's absence from batting practice Monday was merely just a late change of plans rather than the result of the 31-year-old experiencing any sort of setback during his recent workouts.