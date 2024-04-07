Judge went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run and two walks in Saturday's 9-8 win against Toronto.

Judge set the tone early for New York, bashing a 425-foot, two-run homer off Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman in the first inning. The long ball was the slugger's second of the season, both of which have come over his past three contests. Judge went 3-for-24 with just one RBI over his first six games of the campaign but appears to be heating up, going 4-for-9 with the two homers and five RBI over his subsequent three contests.