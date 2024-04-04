Judge went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-5 win over Arizona.

Judge got the Yankees on the board with a two-run homer in the top of the fourth and later added an RBI double in extra innings to give New York a 6-4 lead. The long ball was Judge's first of the season, while it also marked his first multi-hit performance of the 2024 campaign. The star center fielder had just three hits coming into the contest and will look to build off of Wednesday's showing when the Yankees host the Blue Jays in their home opener.