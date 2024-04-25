Judge went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the A's.

Joe Boyle appeared to have struck Judge out in the second inning but was charged with a balk on the third strike instead, and the Yankees slugger made him pay by crushing his next pitch over the fence in right field. Judge had gone just 4-for-31 (.129) over the prior eight games without a long ball, so the reprieve may have been just what he needed to kick things into gear. On the season, he's slashing .191/.319/.383 with four homers and 13 RBI through 25 contests.