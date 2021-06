Judge went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Red Sox.

Judge hit a single in the bottom of the fourth inning Friday, and put the Yankees on the board with his solo home run in the bottom of the sixth. The 29-year-old had gone just 1-for-10 with a run and an RBI across the last three games, but he bounced back by hitting his 14th home run of the season Friday.