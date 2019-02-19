Yankees' Aaron Judge: Wrist issue fully behind him
Judge said he's fully healed from the chip fracture he dealt with in his left wrist last season, Jack Curry of YES Network reports. "It feels like it never even happened," the slugger said.
This isn't all too surprising, as Judge finished the 2018 season on the field for the Yankees. That said, it's certainly encouraging to hear heading into camp after the 26-year-old spent nearly two months on the shelf during the second half of last season due to the injury. Manager Aaron Boone suggested Judge could hit leadoff against left-handed pitchers in 2019; either way he figures to occupy in a favorable spot in the Yankees' lineup.
