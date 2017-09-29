Yankees' Adam Warren: Activated from DL
The Yankees reinstated Warren from the 10-day disabled list Friday.
The official move comes after Thursday alerts that it was coming. For the small remainder of the regular season, Warren will regain a role in the middle innings, often in high-leverage spots, and there's a good chance he'll occupy a spot on the Bombers' postseason roster. After all, Warren boasts excellent numbers, spinning a 2.40 ERA with an 8.5 K/9 and 2.4 BB/9 across 56.1 innings.
